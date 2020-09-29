Get 18 Batman Animated Flicks on Blu-ray for Just $50

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection Image : Andrew Hayward

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection | $50 | Amazon



Batman day was a week ago, but the Dark Knight still delivers deals the rest of the year. Case in point: right now, you can snag a Blu-ray bundle of 18 animated Batman feature-length films for just $50.



Amazingly, the Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection isn’t comprehensive, which means there are even more Batman cartoon flicks out there. But here you’ll get picks like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Ninja, and the two-part The Dark Knight Returns. And best of all, the 19-disc set is marked down from the $90 list price right now, making it less than $3 per film.