Get 17% off a 32" LG 4K Monitor and Receive the Clarity You Need to Game

In order to game, you must first clear your mind. Close your eyes. Leave behind your worldly troubles. It is just you, a mouse, and a keyboard. Take a deep breath. But a single Dorito on your tongue, as if you are receiving communion. When you open your eyes like a newborn , the first thing you will see is your monitor. So it’s important that you’re using one that will capitalize on your newfound mental clarity with an equally clear image. If you’re looking to upgrade, BuyD ig has the LG UltraFine down to $497. It’s a 32" 4K monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate, that’s optimized for gaming with Dynamic Action Sync (a fancy way to say it minimizes input lag) . Add in Radeon FreeSync technology, which helps prevent stutters, and you’ve got a solid all-around gaming monitor that will free your mind.