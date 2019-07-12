Photo: Home Depot

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | $249 | Home Depot

Have you wanted to try a Dyson for years now, but never could get over the pricetag? We understand hesitating when something is costly. Thankfully, Home Depot has knocked down the price of the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner to $249 today only. That’s $150 off Home Depot’s usual cost and a steal when it comes to Dyson products. This Dyson comes with four tools, so you can transform it into a hand-held vacuum to clean hard to reach places. Plus, you can finally clean up all of the Cheerios your kids left in the back seat of your car.

This Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is only available today, as part of Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day, so don’t wait until the weekend to grab it. Now, you can’t go overboard and buy 20 of these as early Christmas gifts. There is a limit of five per order.