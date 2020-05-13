It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get $15 off This 4TB Seagate Backup Drive and Keep All Your Files Safe

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Seagate 4TB Backup Plus External Hard Drive | $100 | B&H Photo
Seagate 4TB Backup Plus External Hard Drive | $100 | B&H Photo
Seagate 4TB Backup Plus External Hard Drive | $100 | B&H Photo

We’ve all lost a few files to the void over the years, like a project you didn’t save before Windows installed an update, or a faulty drive that took all your family photos down with it. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. With a good backup drive, you can ensure that even if something does happen to your computer, like it getting stolen or maybe an unfortunate spill, there’s another copy of all your important files somewhere safe. Seagate’s 4TB external hard drive is a great option for people with lots of data, so even large movie libraries or photo archives can fit, and it’s down to $100 at B&H Photo.

