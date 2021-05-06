Get 15% off Anything at UrbanStems Just in Time for Mother's Day

15% off Sitewide 15STEMS Image : UrbanStems

15% off Sitewide | UrbanStems | Use code 15STEMS



Now is crunch time, where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day, you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out, and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available, though. Take 15% off anything with code 15STEMS. As this holiday snuck up on even me, I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.

There are no stipulations, so pick anything that catches your eye. There are a lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. If you’ve got an Earth Momma with a sense of humor, this prehistoric planter is for her. There is a ton of gorgeous greenery but move fast before they sell out. No matter what you choose, you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.

G/O Media may get a commission The Bliss Bouquet Buy for $38 at UrbanStems Use the promo code 15STEMS