Get 15% Off a $50 Chipotle Gift Card and Buy Yourself Some Extra Carne Asada

Eric Ravenscraft
$50 Chipotle Gift Card | $42.50 | Amazon | Promo Code CHIPOTLE at Checkout
Chipotle’s new carne asada is one of the company’s best offerings in a while. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to try it out, this $50 Chipotle gift card should be enough to tempt you. Enter the promo code CHIPOTLE during check out and the $50 card will be marked down to $42.50, a difference of 15%. More importantly, you’ll save just enough to cover a burrito so you can try it out without dipping into your normal Chipotle budget.

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

