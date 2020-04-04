Get 15% Off $60+ Orders at Forever 21

15% off $60 purchase | Forever 21 | Use code INSPODAY at checkout

One way that I’ve been dealing with being stuck inside constantly is by working on refreshing my wardrobe. Not only do I just want to be comfortable each day, but when I do get to see other people again, I want to look good. Thankfully, a bunch of retailers have been offering good deals on their clothing line, and Forever 21 is no exception with offering 15% of $60 or more purchases with the code INSPODAY.

Advertisement

Forever 21 tends to offer stylish clothing for cheap, so you can get a lot for $60, and then you’ll save even more. For example, these Stonewashed Mid-Rise Flare Jeans are only $30, which is halfway to the purchase goal. You can also use this chance to stock up on closet staples that don’t need to be expensive, like these Scoop Neck Camis. They’re already $3 a piece, but now you can buy all the colors and save even more.