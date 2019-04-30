Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Amazon Prime Store Card and Amazon Prime Rewards Visa are worth having just to get 5% cash back on Amazon purchases, but for a limited time, that offer is getting bumped to a whopping 15% back on select outdoor items, just in time for your spring camping trips and cookouts.



Highlights include this Sawyer water filter that I actually tested in a freakin’ stream in the woods for The Inventory, CamelBak hydration packs, ExOfficio’s insanely popular boxer briefs, a titanium spork, Kleen Kanteen’s reusable drinking straws, Zippo lighters, inflatable solar lanterns, and tons of insect repellent, Black Diamond head lamps, and Timbuk2 bags.

Advertisement

But seriously, there are 39 pages of eligible products here, so you’re sure to find something on your wish list that’ll earn you bonus cash back.