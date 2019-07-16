Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

The Honest Company Super Club Box, 136 Count | $40 | Amazon

Babies use a lot of diapers. This box will maybe last you a week? Just kidding! It will last a little longer than that. Any chance you can save money on diapers, you should. For Prime Day, you can get The Honest Company Super Club Box, 136 Count for $40. You can get this discount on diaper sizes one through six (sadly, not available for newborn).

That’s not the only product from The Honest Company on sale today. You can get Nourishing Bubble Bath for $10 and Sweet Orange Vanilla Bubble Bath for $8. Do you know what pairs nicely with 136 diapers? 256 baby wipes for only $26.