Get 124.8oz of Hand Sanitizer for Just $18, You Know You'll Use It All

Even if we weren’t in the midst of a global pandemic keeping your hands clean should just be standard. But given where we currently are it’s probably not a bad idea to have a few bottles of hand sanitizer around. Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer has two different options available today. Grab the 12-pack (10.4oz bottles) for $18 or the 24-pack (3.3oz) for $28.

I live in a pretty big apartment with two floors a roommate and two dogs. We have hand sanitizer in just about every room. So the 12-pack would be great for a situation like that. If you’ve got a big household or are out a lot I’d recommend the 24-pack. Those ones are travel size bottles easy to toss in a bag or keep in your car. Plus you can share with your family. Bellapierre’s formula has vitamin E and aloe so your hands won’t dry out, which is always a big concern with sanitizer in general. It’s slightly fragranced but you are greatly reducing your chance of spreading gross bacteria that leads to sickness and disease so kind of worth the smell.

