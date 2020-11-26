Get 12 Months of Switch Online and a Nintendo-Branded 128GB MicroSD Card for $35

12 Months Switch Online + 128GB microSD Card Image : Walmart

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

12 Months Switch Online + 128GB microSD Card | $35 | Walmart

So, you’re going to buy all these Switch games on sale this weekend, right? Well, there’s two questions to consider in the wake of a buying spree. One, how am I going to store all of them on the system’s pithy internal storage? Secondly, how am I going to play a game like Splatoon 2 if I don’t hav e a Nintendo Online subscription? Get ready to kill two squids with one stone, because Walmart has a bundle up that answers both needs. You can get 12 months of Switch Online and a 128GB microSD card (emblazoned with a happy-go-lucky mushroom) for just $35. That’s an $85 value normally, so it’s an excellent deal for new Switch owners especially.