Holiday 2020

Get 12 Months of Switch Online and a Nintendo-Branded 128GB MicroSD Card for $35

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Walmart
12 Months Switch Online + 128GB microSD Card | $35 | Walmart

So, you’re going to buy all these Switch games on sale this weekend, right? Well, there’s two questions to consider in the wake of a buying spree. One, how am I going to store all of them on the system’s pithy internal storage? Secondly, how am I going to play a game like Splatoon 2 if I don’t have a Nintendo Online subscription? Get ready to kill two squids with one stone, because Walmart has a bundle up that answers both needs. You can get 12 months of Switch Online and a 128GB microSD card (emblazoned with a happy-go-lucky mushroom) for just $35. That’s an $85 value normally, so it’s an excellent deal for new Switch owners especially.

