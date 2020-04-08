Get 12 Months of PlayStation Plus for $36

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription (Digital Code) | $36 | CDKeys

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $36. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.

