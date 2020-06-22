It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get 12 Glass Food Containers for $29

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
5-Pack and 12-Pack Borosilicate Containers | $16-$29 | Meh

Are you always swimming in leftovers and perishable quarantine snacks? If you don’t already have some, a 12-pack of borosilicate glass containers is down to $29 at Meh. You can also pick up a 5-pack for $16. Oven and dishwasher safe, you can store your food in the same vessel you used to cook it, and then clean it all up whenever you’ve reluctantly caved to your cravings.

Quentyn Kennemer

