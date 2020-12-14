Get $100 off the Oculus Rift S and Enter the World of Virtual Reality

Oculus Rift S Image : Amazon

One of the biggest barriers to entry with VR has always been price. Buying a headset was previously an expensive investment, especially considering that the technology was still rapidly evolving. That’s started to change thanks to devices like the Oculus Quest 2, which have a more entry level price point. Now, you can grab the Oculus Rift S for $300, which is $100 off its original price point. Unlike the Quest 2, the Rift S is a wired headset that plugs into your PC. That means that you’ll need to make sure you have a computer that can handle it first, If you do, $300 is particularly strong value for what you’re getting. The headset features a 2560×1440 screen with refresh rate 80Hz. It comes bundled with two Touch controllers, so you’ll have everything you need to get started in this package.