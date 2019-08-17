$100 Off a Mattress, Plus 2 Free Original Pillows | Casper | Promo Code CASPERPILLOW
Buying a new mattress is one of the biggest purchases you’ll make, after buying a home, of course. What you sleep on is important and can shape how you feel all day long. Right now, you can get $100 off a Casper mattress, plus two free standard Casper Pillows when you use the promo code CASPERPILLOW. The Casper Pillow is our readers’ favorite pillow and this is actually a deal we’ve never seen before from Casper.
Check out what our readers’ had to say over in The Inventory:
Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia