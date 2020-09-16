Get 100 Basic 3-Ply Face Masks for $29

100-Pack 3-Ply Face Masks | $29 | Amazon

50-Pack 3-Play Face Masks | $17 | Amazon

These 3-play face masks don’t satisfy CDC guidelines for safely traversing the outside world, but if you have a need to provide them in bulk—for a small business, perhaps—this 100-pack at Amazon is a pretty good deal. You’ll get 100 masks in a box for $29. All layers are made of non-woven fabric, with the innermost being dye-free and made of a soft material that’s said to be gentle on your skin. According to reviewers, these masks are very breathable, so if air intake is important to you and you haven’t found anything suitable for your needs, give these a try. You can also get 50 in a box for $17.

Advertisement