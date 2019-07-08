Photo: Amazon

$10 Off Your Prime Pantry Order of $40 or More | Amazon | Promo Code PANTRY



Here we are, the Monday after a holiday weekend. Your pantry is barren. You spent the last several days eating cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and potato salad. Now you need to be an adult and restock your supplies, but you don’t have time because you have to go into work. Thankfully, Amazon is here to help! You can get $10 off your Prime Pantry order of $40 or more on Amazon using the promo code PANTRY. You can get at least three variety packs of Pop Tarts for under $10, so basically for free. You can also get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.