Get 10% Off Xbox Gift Cards and Immediately Reinvest Them Into Games

Image: Best Buy
It’s a pretty fun day for Xbox fans. Best Buy is holding a giant sale on Microsoft products, from games to laptops. One of the smaller sales happening as part of that is a 10% discount on all Xbox gift cards. That means you can get a $100 gift card for just $90, saving you $10. What’s always fun about that is that it’s a loophole that lets you save a bit on games and accessories down the line. So, the next time there’s a sale on the Microsoft Store, you can cash in some gift cards and essentially add an extra layer of savings. That’s the kind of Extreme Couponing we love to see in the world.

