Get 10% off Nintendo Gift Cards Today Because It's This Mario Guy's Day or Something?

10% off Nintendo Gift Cards | Amazon

I don’t know who this Mario guy is or why it’s his birthday, but he’s sure giving us a lot of deals today. That’s a lie. I’m so sorry. I have to admit something: I know who Mario is. I have always known who Mario is and I don’t know why I lied for this article. Anyone who knows me knows that I know Mario, so this is especially egregious. I was just tired of writing about Mario Day already. There are so many deals, from games to controllers, and I just wanted to spice it up. I did that by lying about not knowing who Mario is and I can never apologize enough for this. As an Italian, I should never have pretended to not know another Italian, because we know every Italian.

Oh, you can get digital Nintendo gift cards 10% off at Amazon today as part of the celebration . So, if you want a $99 Nintendo gift card, you can get it for $89. A $70 for $63, a $50 for $45, you get the idea. Use those cards to buy some video games. I hear there’s a bunch of cool games on Switch starring this Luigi guy? Not sure who that is.

I would like to apolog—

