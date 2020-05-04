Get $10 off Aukey’s Two-Port 60W PD USB-C Charger [Exclusive]

Image : Aukey

Right now, with everyone setting up their home offices throughout the house, charging ports might be a scarce resource. That’s okay, though, because there’s an easy fix. A charger with multiple ports can make it easy to not only charge all your devices at once without taking up too many ports, it can also help you keep all your gadgets from taking over every corner of your house. Right now, Kinja readers can get Aukey’s dual-port 60W PD USB-C charger, which has one USB-C and one USB-A port, for just $25 when you use the offer code FOHNPE8G.

