Get $10 off Apple’s Sleek Space Grey Magic Mouse Today

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
Apple Magic Mouse | $90 | B&amp;H Photo
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Sure, working from a trackpad is mostly fine, and you might not have too many complaints. Still, when you’re working eight hours a day, it can be nice to have a mouse handy. Apple’s Magic Mouse isn’t the most ergonomic one you can get, so those with RSI troubles might want to grab something more suited to those needs, but it does look great on your desk. Plus, its multitouch capabilities make it a nice way to navigate the web. Right now, it’s available in Space Grey for $10 off at B&H Photo, so grab it while you can.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

