Get $10 off Apple’s Sleek Space Grey Magic Mouse Today

Apple Magic Mouse Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Apple Magic Mouse | $90 | B&H Photo

Sure, working from a trackpad is mostly fine, and you might not have too many complaints. Still, when you’re working eight hours a day, it can be nice to have a mouse handy. Apple’s Magic Mouse isn’t the most ergonomic one you can get, so those with RSI troubles might want to grab something more suited to those needs, but it does look great on your desk. Plus, its multitouch capabilities make it a nice way to navigate the web. Right now, it’s available in Space Grey for $10 off at B&H Photo, so grab it while you can.

