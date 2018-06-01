Image: Leon Ephraïm (Unsplash)

Update: Looks like the code isn’t working. Sorry!

Celebrate National Donut Day with a up to $10 off a ride to Dunkin Donuts from Lyft. Enter promo code DUNKINDONUTS18 in the promo field in the app and you can snack a on free donut with purchase of a beverage at Dunkin. On top of the free ride, you’ll be entered to win free donuts for a year.

Users note the promo code takes $10 off non-Dunkin-Donuts rides too, so it’s worth a try on any of your Lyft rides today. The code is only valid until 5 pm. Go ahead and redeem in the app before this deal glazes over.