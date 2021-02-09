Get 1 Month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $5 and See How Many Games You Can Play Before It Runs Out

4 Weeks of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ULTIMATEPASS4X7 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

4 Weeks of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $5 | Eneba | Use code ULTIMATEPASS4X7

One fun game with gaming streaming services is signing up for one month and playing as many games as you can before you have to renew. I love to play this game with Apple Arcade especially, popping in for one month twice a year and just loading up a backlog of mobile games. If you want to get in on this hot new meta game, you can currently get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $5. It’s a little bit of a magic trick. Eneba is selling a stack of four one week Game Pass codes, which can stack on your account whether you’re a new or existing subscriber. Just use the code ULTIMATEPASS4X7 at checkout and you’ll get four codes, which gives you a month of time in total. If you’re hopping on to Game Pass this February, why not try out Control or the newly released Yakuza Remastered Collection?