It's all consuming.

Gentlemen, Let the Tenuto Wearable Vibrator Start Your Engines for $34 Less and Cross the Finish Line With More

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Tenuto Wearable Vibrator | MysteryVibe | Use Code RELAX20

A few male commenters have mentioned we tend to be a little heavy on the lady side of pleasure items, and you are correct. So when a good deal for a dude-stimulator comes along we take note. As I’ve mentioned I’m a fan of sex tech and the Tenuto Wearable Vibrator is all that and more. Take 20% off with the code RELAX20.

Smart vibrators are the way of the future and MysteryVibe wants everyone to have a good time. The Tenuto is operated with their app to send vibes right to your boy bits and you or your partner can control it. This wearable vibrator will stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your significant other. The Tenuto helps increase blood flow for longer and harder playtime. There are 16 levels of intensity and six motors to hit all those fun spots. With the app you can try the pre-set vibes, create your own, or save your fave. Look, it’s fun to play by yourself sometimes but with a friend it can be so much more invigorating.

Free shipping on orders over $40 and deal runs until September 9.

