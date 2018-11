Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

I hate being the “the book was better!” guy, but as good a movie as The Martian was...the book was better. Sorry! It’s really nerdy and detailed in a way that a movie just can’t be, but still really accessible and easy to read. If you don’t already have it on your Kindle, it’s just $3 to download today.