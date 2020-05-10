It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsCamping & Outdoors

Gear Up With Chrome Industries' Clearance Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
768
Save
Gear On Sale Clearance | Chrome Industries
Gear On Sale Clearance | Chrome Industries
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Gear On Sale Clearance | Chrome Industries

Most of us might be under Stay At Home orders, but for many, that doesn’t include a nice hike or bit of camping. Even if you don’t want to go out now, once everything’s over you’ll want to be prepared! Either way, Chrome Industries has some awesome gear on clearance, and if you like the Great Outdoors at all, you’ll want to give this sale a look.

Advertisement

This sale includes things like this easy to pack windbreaker (just $51), and the heavy-duty Vigil Backpack, which is on its final sale for $72. The backpacks in particular are great for all sorts of purposes—they have special pocket fro laptops as well as hiking gear, so they’re perfect for the tech-savvy camper.

For some of these items, when they sell out, they’re gone, so grab what you want before it’s too late!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Friday's Best Deals: Xbox One X Bundle, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Bed & Bath at Wayfair, Wicked Audio Wireless Headphones, and More

Brush Up on Bloodborne Lore With ComiXology's Latest Sale

Saturday's Best Deals: John Wick, Soft Hoodies, Bloodborne Comics, and More