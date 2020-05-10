Gear Up With Chrome Industries' Clearance Sale

Gear On Sale Clearance Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Gear On Sale Clearance | Chrome Industries

Most of us might be under Stay At Home orders, but for many, that doesn’t include a nice hike or bit of camping. Even if you don’t want to go out now, once everything’s over you’ll want to be prepared! Either way, Chrome Industries has some awesome gear on clearance, and if you like the Great Outdoors at all, you’ll want to give this sale a look.

This sale includes things like this easy to pack windbreaker (just $51) , and the heavy-duty Vigil Backpack, which is on its final sale for $72. The backpacks in particular are great for all sorts of purposes—they have special pocket fro laptops as well as hiking gear, so they’re perfect for the tech-savvy camper.

For some of these items, when they sell out, they’re gone, so grab what you want before it’s too late!

