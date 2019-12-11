Gear Up For Your Next Outdoorsy Adventure with Today's Gold Box

Outdoor Gear Sale | Amazon
Amazon’s running a sale on a boatload of gear for your next adventure. Everything that’ll help you light up your campsite, including headlamps, flashlights, lanterns, and kerosene are on sale.
Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. While I’ve included a few highlights below, you’ve got a ton of options. So make sure to visit the deal page to see all them. (Just a heads up, some of them have on-page coupons, so keep on the look out for that.)
Advertisement