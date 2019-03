Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any home improvement projects on the to-do list, Home Depot’s one-day DEWALT sale can help you check them off. Today only, several tool bundles are deeply discounted, as are several of Dewalts’s steel toed boots. Who here knew that DEWALT made boots? Not me!