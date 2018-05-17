‘Tis the season for home improvement projects, and these discounted Porter Cable power tools can handle pretty much any job you throw at them. Today only, score an all-time low price on a 20V hammer drill, a very good deal on an oscillating multitool, and the best price ever on a, uh, Bluetooth speaker and radio?
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Gear Up For Your Next DIY Project With These One-Day Porter-Cable Deals
‘Tis the season for home improvement projects, and these discounted Porter Cable power tools can handle pretty much any job you throw at them. Today only, score an all-time low price on a 20V hammer drill, a very good deal on an oscillating multitool, and the best price ever on a, uh, Bluetooth speaker and radio?