Gear up for Your Next Bike Ride With $40 off the Bontrager Circuit Mips Road Bike Helmet

Jordan McMahon
Bontrager Circuit MIPS Road Bike Helmet | $110 | REI
Bontrager Circuit MIPS Road Bike Helmet | $110 | REI

Bikes are having a moment. It makes sense—public transportation isn’t a super viable option right now, and walking right next to other people doesn’t feel great. Still, if you’re planning on hopping on a bike any time soon, you’ll need a helmet to be safe. There’s lots to choose from, and the one you pick will vary depending on what kind of cycling you’re going to be doing. If you just plan on cycling around town, the Bontrager Circuit MIPS Road Bike Helmet is down $40 at REI right now, bringing it down to $110. That’s still a good chunk of change for a helmet, but knowing your head’s safe and secure, you’ll be happy you spent it.

