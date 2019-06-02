Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Lifetime Outdoor Furniture Sale | Amazon

The Lifetime patio furniture in today’s Amazon Gold Box isn’t very trendy (with the exception of the Adirondack chair), but it’s very affordable, and very practical for backyard barbecues, tailgates, and any other events where you need more table space and seating than you otherwise ever would.



Like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.