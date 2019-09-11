Photo: STIL (Unsplash)

20-40% off Sitewide (With Exclusions) | eBags | Promo code JET

One of the best parts of a vacation is preparing for a vacation. Sometimes, the anticipation can bring you more happiness than the trip itself. And part of that lead-up is making sure you have the right gear for your trip.



Luckily, eBags is taking 20-40% off sitewide today (with some brands excluded) with promo code JET. Any product page you visit will show the size of the discount you can expect at checkout, but we recommend starting with the Fortis Pro carry-on (which we think compares favorably with the Away bag), and the double-sided packing cubes, which will change the way you travel.