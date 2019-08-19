It's all consuming.
Gear Up For the Coming Winter With 50% Off Proof's Storm Shield Parka

Proof Storm Shield Parka | $200 | Huckberry

I know it’s going to touch 90 degrees in large parts of the country next week, but rest assured, it will get cold eventually, and you can bundle up in Proof’s Storm Shield Parka for half-off right now in Huckberry’s clearance section.

The Storm Shield forms a 100% waterproof shell around your torso, features an insulated hood that can optionally close over your lips, and covers a bit more of your waist than most men’s coats, which will be nice when the temperatures drop. Reviewers say it kept them warm and dry in single digit temperatures, but sizes are already starting to sell out, so you’ll want to order soon, even if you won’t be able to put it to use for a few months.

