It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Gear up for Thanksgiving With a Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 75% Off!

Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel Cookware Set | $30 | Macy’s
I don’t know about you, but for ME, the best thing about the holidays is the delicious food. If you’re in need of some new cookware to make that ham, turkey, and stuffing, check out a Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel Cookware Set for a low, low $30. It comes with three pots, a sauté pan, and a frying pan, as well as a flower steamer, pasta spoon, spatula, and a large spoon, all for 75% off the original list price of $120.

This shouldn’t need to be said, but please please be safe during the holidays. Ms. ‘Rona is still lurking in these streets, so however you celebrate, do it with your third eye open and your masks nearby.

