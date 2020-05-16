Gear Up For Memorial Day With Backcountry's Sale

Memorial Day Sale: Save up to 50% Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Memorial Day Sale: Save up to 50% | Backcountry

Memorial Day is May 25th which... well shit, May is halfway over already? Time feels so fake in quarantine. Anyway, Memorial Day means Memorial Day sales, and Backcountry is starting early. From now until the 25th, you can save up to 50% on big outdoor brands.

How much you save depends on the brand—you’ll only save up to 30% on Yeti’s stock, but that is still several hundred dollars off some of its bike gear. Marmot, on the other hand, is 55% off, so you if you want to try and go camping next Monday, you’ll be able to pick up a tent and camping gear for cheap.

Whatever your outdoors enjoyment method of choice is, you have until Memorial Day itself to take advantage of this sale.