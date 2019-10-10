It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTravel

Gear Up For Holiday Travel With This Discounted Hardsided Carry-On

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
323
Save
Hardside NinetyGo Lightweight Hardshell TSA Compliant Suitcase with Brake System | $110 | Amazon | Promo code 6VKJCY5S
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Hardside NinetyGo Lightweight Hardshell TSA Compliant Suitcase with Brake System | $110 | Amazon | Promo code 6VKJCY5S

Holiday travel season is just around the corner, and if your suitcase has seen better days, you can upgrade to Domie’s new 20" carry-on for $110 with promo code 6VKJCY5S.

Advertisement

This hardsided rollaboard has plenty of interior pockets for organizing your stuff, a built-in TSA lock, and a German polycarbonate shell that resists scratches, dents, and cracks. And while it doesn’t feature a built-in battery, it does have something I haven’t seen in many suitcases: a wheel lock switch. So if you’re sitting on uneven terrain waiting on your Uber, or using the top of the suitcase as a makeshift desk at the airport, one flick of the switch ensures that your bag will stay put.

Promo code 6VKJCY5S will save you $20, and should work on all three colors.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Iron Your Own Legend of Zelda Sprites With This $9 Perler Bead Kit
Wave Your Savings Wand Over Funko's Harry Potter Advent Calendar
One of the Most Popular Mechanical Keyboards Ever Has a Rare Discount Today

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts