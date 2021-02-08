It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Gear Up For Gaming With an Aukey RGB Mechanical Keyboard, Only $32

ignacia
Ignacia
1.1K
Save
AUKEY RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $32 | Amazon
AUKEY RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $32 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $32 | Amazon | Promo code A5HENT9D

For all the folks who really love gaming gear but hate to pay a bunch, you’ve come to the right place. The AUKEY RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is on Amazon for $32 and includes 87 customizable RGB keys for your enjoyment. I’ve actually tried a similar keyboard, and it’s solid, so it won’t move around too much if you get excited during a gaming sesh. What are you waiting for? Grab this and make sure to type in A5HENT9D at checkout.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter