Sun Joe 24V Cordless Leaf Blower | $80 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJBLWR

Somehow, it’s August already, and that means fall is just around the corner. If you’re responsible for clearing leaves from your yard, this Sun Joe cordless blower makes it easier for just $80 (with promo code KJBLWR). That’s $20 less than it sells for on Amazon.

It’s a 100 mph wind gust at your beck and call, just don’t let the power go to your head.

