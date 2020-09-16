It's all consuming.
GE Soft White Smart Bulbs Are 46% Off

Ignacia
GE Soft White Smart Bulbs | $15 | Best Buy

If you like your lightbulbs smart, check out these from GE. You can easily pair them through Bluetooth with Google Assist so you can dim and turn them on and off with a tap of your finger! If you have a smart plug, you can pair these to Alexa to enable voice control. For $15 that’s not bad, especially if it’s $10 off the list price. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

