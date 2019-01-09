Image: Amazon

No built-in fireplace? No problem! Heat up your home this winter with one of these discounted, decorative tabletop fireplaces from Sunnydaze.

These faux fireplaces don’t require any gas or electricity; just pour bio ethanol fuel into the canister and light it up for a warm, aesthetically pleasing display that lasts up to 2 hours. The fireplaces come in different sizes, shapes, and price points, and a snuffer and feet to protect your surface from damage are included with each. This fiery hot deal won’t last forever, though. Get a personal fireplace for yourself before this sale flames out.

