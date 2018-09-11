Nothing goes together quite like camping and alcohol. Pick up this Stanley Adventure Flask Gift Set for just $17 today in classic Hammertone Green, an all-time low price. The only catch is that it’s currently backordered, but if you want to buy some as holiday gifts, you should receive them in plenty of time.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Gather 'Round the Campfire With This $17 Stanley Flask and Shot Glass Set
Nothing goes together quite like camping and alcohol. Pick up this Stanley Adventure Flask Gift Set for just $17 today in classic Hammertone Green, an all-time low price. The only catch is that it’s currently backordered, but if you want to buy some as holiday gifts, you should receive them in plenty of time.