Garmin's Zumo 396 Adds Dedicated GPS to Your Motorcycle for $250

Garmin Zumo 396 Motorcycle GPS Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Garmin Zumo 396 Motorcycle GPS | $250 | BuyDig

If you haven’t yet abandoned the standalone GPS in wake of ever-evolving smartphones, this Garmi n Zumo 396 unit is a steal at $250, especially if you’re a biker. You’ll find that price at BuyDig, where free shipping is also thrown in to sweeten the deal with promo code BDEXPRESS.

Advertisement

What makes it great for motorcycle riders? You can link up wirelessly with others in your rolling posse to ensure everyone stays on the right route. It’s also weatherproof, which is a must considering it won’t have the comfy confines of your standard automobile for protection. There’s a bit of fun to be had, too, with hands-free calling and music playback functions.