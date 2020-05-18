It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Smartwatch Falls to Shockingly Low $230

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Garmin
GarminGarmin DealsKinja DealsDeals
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music launched to a crowd of runners and fitness buffs with the best built-in GPS and workout tracking you’ll find. The watch debuted at $450 and the price has rarely dipped over the couple of years it’s been out, but Amazon has it down to $230, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find it any cheaper.

Beyond Garmin’s navigational expertise and advanced workout functions, the Forerunner 645 equips you with a host of smartphone functions that not all their other running watches sport, such as smartphone notifications and music controls.

This price will only persist through the end of the day, so order one as soon as you can.

