Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Smartwatch Falls to Shockingly Low $230

Garmin Forerun ner 645 Music Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Garmin Forerun ner 645 Music | $230 | Amazon Gold Box

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music launched to a crowd of runners and fitness buffs with the best built-in GPS and workout tracking you’ll find. The watch debuted at $450 and the price has rarely dipped over the couple of years it’s been out, but Amazon has it down to $230, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find it any cheaper.

Advertisement

Beyond Garmin’s navigational expertise and advanced workout functions, the Forerunner 645 equips you with a host of smartphone functions that not all their other running watches sport, such as smartphone notifications and music controls.

This price will only persist through the end of the day, so order one as soon as you can.