Up to 50% off everything | GAP
Extra 20% off, plus free shipping | GAP | Use code PARTY
Screenshot: GAP

Right now, GAP has a huge sale where everything is discounted up to 50%, which is great, sure. But, they’re also taking an additional 20% off with the code PARTY, plus you’ll get free shipping on all orders with no minimum. Thankfully, it looks like there isn’t their usual long list of exclusions, so if you love something, you should definitely take advantage of it.