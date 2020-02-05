Gamers Heads Up, The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Is $20 Off For Prime Members

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Graphic : Gabe Carey

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller | $160 | Amazon Prime



I may be the furthest thing from a professional gamer, but I still use an Xbox Elite controller, whether I’m sitting down for a quick round of Halo (the Birthday Party skulls stay on during co-op) or a full day obsessing over speed traps in Forza Horizon 4.

At the discounted price of $160 for Amazon Prime members, the Xbox Elite Series 2 tempts me, if only because it no longer requires a pair of AA batteries to function. Included in the box is a carrying case, four swappable paddles and six thumb sticks, two D-pads, and a USB-C charging dock.

Plus, for those partial to PC, the addition of Bluetooth saves you the $21 you would otherwise spend on a separate, proprietary Xbox Wireless USB adapter. (Though, for the improved range and latency, you might still want one.) Oh, and did I mention it has wireless charging?

Lighter, comfier, and rubberier than before, the second-generation Xbox Elite controller was hard to resist before. Now I’m scrambling for my wallet.