It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

Gamers Heads Up, The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Is $20 Off For Prime Members

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.1K
1
Save
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller | $160 | Amazon Prime
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller | $160 | Amazon Prime

I may be the furthest thing from a professional gamer, but I still use an Xbox Elite controller, whether I’m sitting down for a quick round of Halo (the Birthday Party skulls stay on during co-op) or a full day obsessing over speed traps in Forza Horizon 4.

Advertisement

At the discounted price of $160 for Amazon Prime members, the Xbox Elite Series 2 tempts me, if only because it no longer requires a pair of AA batteries to function. Included in the box is a carrying case, four swappable paddles and six thumb sticks, two D-pads, and a USB-C charging dock.

Plus, for those partial to PC, the addition of Bluetooth saves you the $21 you would otherwise spend on a separate, proprietary Xbox Wireless USB adapter. (Though, for the improved range and latency, you might still want one.) Oh, and did I mention it has wireless charging?

Lighter, comfier, and rubberier than before, the second-generation Xbox Elite controller was hard to resist before. Now I’m scrambling for my wallet.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey leads The Inventory newsroom as the Commerce & Strategy Manager for G/O Media. You can watch Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters February 14.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

This Super Versatile RAVPower FileHub Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever [Exclusive]

REI's Winter Clearance Sale Can Save Adventurers Up to 50% on Gear

For $5, This HORI Screen Protector Will Keep Your Nintendo Switch Safe

Tuesday's Best Deals: Samsung Gold Box, Logitech MX Master 3, Anker ANC Headphones, and More