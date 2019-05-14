Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $150 Dell S2419HGF delivers on all three.

This 24-inch LED monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time thanks to its 1080p (1920 x 1080) TN panel.

Sure the bezel is a bit thick for 2019 standards and I’d personally want a couple more inches but if you’re on a budget, this one is hard to pass it up.

It’s the same price on Amazon, but it’s sold out. Fortunately, you can still order it but you may need to wait a bit until they restock.