Dell S2419HGF 24&quot; FHD TN LED Free Sync Gaming Monitor | $150 | Amazon and Walmart
Dell S2419HGF 24" FHD TN LED Free Sync Gaming Monitor | $150 | Amazon and Walmart
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.   

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $150 Dell S2419HGF delivers on all three.

This 24-inch LED monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time thanks to its 1080p (1920 x 1080) TN panel.

Advertisement

Sure the bezel is a bit thick for 2019 standards and I’d personally want a couple more inches but if you’re on a budget, this one is hard to pass it up. 

It’s the same price on Amazon, but it’s sold out. Fortunately, you can still order it but you may need to wait a bit until they restock.