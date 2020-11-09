Gamer Girls Grab an Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, 20% Off

Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $32 | Amazon | Promo code XW3AK636

Aukey XL RBG Mouse Pad | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 66CSOJOE

Advertisement

For all the folks who really love pink gaming gear, you’ve come to the right place. The Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is on Amazon for a low $32 and includes 108 customizable RGB keys for your enjoyment. I actually have this keyboard, and it’s solid, so it won’t move around too much if you get excited during a gaming sesh. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad girl and make sure to type in XW3AK636 at checkout! And while you’re at it, grab an extra-large RGB mouse pad for $17 with the promo code 66CSOJOE!