It's all consuming.
Game, Set, Match: Amazon Serves Up Mario Tennis Aces for Just $30

Giovanni Colantonio
Mario Tennis Aces | $30 | Amazon
Image: Nintendo
When it comes to first-party Nintendo games, $30 is an almost unheard of price. The company just doesn’t discount their games often and when they do it’s rarely ever much lower. Things appear to be different this Black Friday season as lots of Switch games are getting price cuts. Mario Tennis Aces is among the selection of games on sale and it’s lower than the rest of the pack at the moment. Amazon currently has the Mario sports title for $30, while other Switch games are only down to $40. That’s a real game, set, match moment. Probably. I don’t know, I don’t watch tennis.

