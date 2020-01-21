Game on the Go With Great MSI Laptops During This Gold Box Sale

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
MSI Gaming Laptops | Amazon
Game on-the-go with today’s deals on MSI Gaming Laptops, with prices starting at around $640. If you’re looking for a new, light-weight gaming laptop it’s a great time to buy—each of these models are down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon so there’s no need to hesitate.
In fact, even the cheapest unit on this sale, the MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-614 15.6" Gaming Laptop is a respectable gaming machine, with a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.
Just remember, this is a Gold Box. These prices will stick around only for the day, or until sold out.
Advertisement
Advertisement