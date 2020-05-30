It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Game On and Keep Your Back Straight With This $130 Gaming Chair

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Fortnite OMEGA-Xi Gaming Chair | $130 | Newegg
Gaming chairs tend to get a bad rap. But, it’s important that if you’re sitting in something for a long period time, even to play video games, you need to make sure you have proper posture and not ruining your back when you’re older. Of course, gaming chairs aren’t made equal in this regard either, but this Fortnite chair looks pretty solid.

First and foremost, it’s not in those garish colors that most gaming chairs are made in for god knows what reason. So that’s nice! It also has a footrest, if you’re feeling that too. And honestly, I don’t really know HOW this chair is related to Fortnite, so you don’t really need to be a megafan to buy it.

From there, it’s pretty standard for a ergonomic computer chair—just without the huge price tag. This chair is only $130, but the sale only lasts until Monday!

